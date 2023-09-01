Vistara-Air India merger gets CCI approval; check shareholding, other details

Vistara-Air India merger gets CCI approval; check shareholding, other details1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 07:39 PM IST
Air India-Vistara Merger: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the merger of Vistara-owner Tata Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) Airlines with Air India on Friday, September 1, according to a post by the antitrust body on social media platform X. The regulator added that the acquisition of certain shareholding by Singapore Airlines in Air India subject to compliance of voluntary commitments offered by the parties.
Vistara is a joint venture of Tata Sons and SIA. Tata Sons holds 51 per cent, and Singapore Airlines own 49 per cent. Air India is owned by Talace Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Sons.