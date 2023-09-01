Vistara-Air India merger gets CCI approval; check shareholding, other details

Air India-Vistara Merger: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the merger of Vistara-owner Tata Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) Airlines with Air India on Friday, September 1, according to a post by the antitrust body on social media platform X. The regulator added that the acquisition of certain shareholding by Singapore Airlines in Air India subject to compliance of voluntary commitments offered by the parties.

