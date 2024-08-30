Vistara-Air India merger progresses after Singapore Airlines gets FDI nod from India

In a major development in Vistara-Air India merger, Singapore Airlines received approval from the Indian government for foreign direct investment.

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
Published30 Aug 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Tata Sons holds 51% stake and the remaining 49% is owned by Singapore Airlines in Vistara.

Air India-Vistara merger: The Indian government has greenlit the foreign direct investment for the proposed merger between the two airlines, Singapore Airlines said on Friday, giving an update on the deal that will create one of the world's largest airline groups.

The FDI nod will pave the way for Singapore Airlines' investment worth S$360 million ($276 million) into the new combined carrier.

Also Read | Air India, Vistara and IndiGo resume Dhaka flights amid Bangladesh unrest

The deal between Singapore Airlines and Tata-owned Air India is likely to be completed by the end of this year. With the clearance in place, the merger, which will see Singapore Airlines acquire a 25.1 percent stake in Air India, is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The government's FDI approval, along with anti-trust and merger control clearance and approvals, is likely to speed up the Air India-Vistara merger, said Singapore Airlines (SIA) in its regulatory filing on Friday.

"The FDI approval, together with anti-trust and merger control clearances and approvals, as well as other governmental and regulatory approvals received to-date, represent a significant development towards the completion of the proposed merger," the airline said in the filing to the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Also Read | Tatas evaluating options to consolidate AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India

Air India-Vistara merger completion date

The two airlines finalised their merger plan in November 2022. Tata Group owns Air India and runs Vistara as a 51:39 joint venture with Singapore Airlines.

"At this juncture, completion of the proposed merger is anticipated to occur by the end of 2024," the company added. The Air India-Vistara merger will transform into one of the biggest airline groups.

The two parties are mulling over the extension of the long stop date for the completion of the merger. Earlier, it was expected to be October 31, 2024.

Also Read | Class war: IndiGo shows Air India it means business

"SIA will make the necessary announcement(s) upon completion of the proposed merger or if there are other significant developments," the filing said on Friday.

The Indian merger will enable Singapore Airline to get a greater exposure to one of the most promising travel industry market. The merger will also designate Singapore Airline as the the only foreign player to have a significant stake in one of India's airlines.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Aug 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsVistara-Air India merger progresses after Singapore Airlines gets FDI nod from India

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,758.95
    03:43 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -100.25 (-2.06%)

    Tata Steel

    153.00
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -0.7 (-0.46%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.75
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3 (1.73%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.05
    03:57 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -3.9 (-1.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    TV18 Broadcast

    51.61
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3.67 (7.66%)

    Gujarat State Petronet

    419.10
    03:41 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    23.5 (5.94%)

    Whirlpool Of India

    2,190.40
    03:50 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    119.95 (5.79%)

    Concord Biotech

    1,704.10
    03:46 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    90.45 (5.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,985.000.00
      Chennai
      73,125.000.00
      Delhi
      73,340.000.00
      Kolkata
      72,838.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarkets
      PremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue