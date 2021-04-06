OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Viswanath PS to take over as Randstad India MD & CEO

Human Resource service provider Randstad India today announced the appointment of Viswanath PS as the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective July 1st, 2021. Viswanath PS has been elevated from the position chief financial officer. He takes over from Paul Dupuis, who served as the MD and CEO of Randstad India for the last four years.

Viswanath PS joined Randstad India in 2014 as the Head of Shared Services Centre (SSC) and took over as the CFO in 2016. A Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Viswanath is a certified black belt in Six Sigma and a keen fitness enthusiast who enjoys running, yoga and cricket.

"Vishy brings more than three decades of diversified expertise and experience in key leadership roles at leading global and Indian organizations, particularly in the areas of strategic planning and business development. Before joining Randstad India, he has held leadership roles across General Electric, Motorola and the TVS Group," the company said in a press statement.

Paul Dupuis is taking over as the MD of Randstad Japan.

