Mumbai: A clutch of private equity funds, including Bain Capital, EQT and TPG, are in the final lap of discussions to acquire a stake in UK-based Vitabiotics, which will potentially value the nutraceutical company between $900 million and $1 billion, two people familiar with the matter said.
Bain, EQT, TPG enter final leg of race for UK’s Vitabiotics at $900 mn-$1 bn valuation
SummaryWith deal activity accelerating across supplements and nutraceuticals, several mid-size deals have been announced recently as companies look to capture the growing demand for protein, hydration and clean-label products.
Mumbai: A clutch of private equity funds, including Bain Capital, EQT and TPG, are in the final lap of discussions to acquire a stake in UK-based Vitabiotics, which will potentially value the nutraceutical company between $900 million and $1 billion, two people familiar with the matter said.
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