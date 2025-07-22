Vitai Ratanakorn picked as Thailands next central bank governor

BANGKOK, July 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved Vitai Ratanakorn, a state-owned bank head and former private sector executive, to be the country's next central bank governor. The cabinet's approval of the 54-year-old for the position is subject to royal assent. If endorsed, Vitai's five-year term running the Bank of Thailand would start on October 1.

Here are some facts and background on Vitai:

- He has served as president and chief executive of the Government Savings Bank, Thailand's largest state-owned lender, since 2020, when he was appointed by the government.

- The GSB website says Vitai has a master's degree in finance from Drexel University in the United States, as well as master's degrees in political economy and business law from Chulalongkorn University in Thailand. He holds a BA in economics from Thammasat University.

- He was head of the Government Pension Fund, managing assets worth about 1.4 trillion baht ($43 billion), from 2018 to 2020. He also served as acting president of the Islamic Bank of Thailand in 2017-2018.

- He was chief financial officer at budget carrier Nok Air from 2011 to 2014, and was senior deputy managing director at agro-industrial conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group in 2010.

- In a social media post earlier this month, he said he could make decisions independently and free from any group's influence.

- Last month, he said there was a need to cut interest rates deeply to support a stagnant economy. - Some analysts expect his appointment would improve the central bank's relationship with the government, as Southeast Asia's second-largest economy struggles with tepid consumption and high household debt amid global trade turmoil and renewed domestic political instability.