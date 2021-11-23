One-stop healthcare insuretch platform Vital has teamed up with MI to offer its customers complete health cover and a special discount on fitness bands.

Starting at a monthly subscription of ₹299, Vital’s comprehensive and personalized health plan offers benefits like health insurance (up to 50 lakh) with covid-19 treatment, full-body health check-ups, pharmacy benefits (flat 25% discount on medicines), unlimited teleconsultations, nutrition consultations, fitness classes and a discount voucher worth ₹1000 on MI fitness bands, according to a press release. Vital’s new policyholders can avail of this offer on their purchase of MI fitness bands.

MI band users can enjoy a host of fitness/wellness benefits while also securing themselves against unforeseen hospitalizations. Using Vital’s benefits also rewards members in the form of health points which can be used to pay their subscription fees.

Co-founder and CPO Jayan Mathews of Vital said, “With our best-in-class holistic fitness training sessions, nutritional counseling, and wellness benefits, members can save up to more than ₹10,000 every year and maintain their health at a pocket-friendly price."

The convenient and pocket-friendly plans are easy to manage and have an extremely hassle-free claims process, Vital claimed. With its new-age digital experience of buying a health plan, reviewing coverage, filing claims, or booking wellness services, the company also assigns a dedicated care manager to every individual member for immediate support in insurance claim-related queries, it said.

Ashish Priyadarshi, head of IoT Ecosystem Products, Xiaomi India, said, “The Mi Band series got India acquainted with a fitness wearable and Xiaomi continues to be the No. 1 fitness band brand for the past 7 years. Achieving astonishing success and having sold over 7 million units in India, is a testimony to our band’s functional superiority in this market segment. We are excited to partner with Vital and are focused on bringing holistic wellness offerings and timely interventions in times of need. It is through this association and synergies between us, we will be able to offer a more comprehensive health and wellness plan that is convenient, pocket-friendly and hassle-free. With health being a major concern, we are confident that our users will be able to make the most of this plan."

