The world’s biggest oil trader wants to buy your used car

While Vitol has said it doesn’t expect global oil demand to peak until at least 2030, it has already moved aggressively to diversify some of its business away from oil. The Rotterdam-based company has made investments in wind, solar and battery storage while recently beefing up its power trading business. It’s invested in one company that converts plastic into diesel and another that uses coal to create hydrocarbon liquids. It’s also bankrolling a proposed carbon capture and hydrogen project in the U.K.