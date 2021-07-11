The networkers are back in Vegas. Some of them, anyway.

At 2 p.m. on a recent Tuesday, club music blasted inside the cavernous, windowless convention floor of the Nightclub and Bar Show. Servers offered orange Jell-O shots, attendees sampled giant bacon-stuffed Tater Tots and entrepreneurs flagged passersby to test-drive their karaoke machines, portable bowling alleys and other potential next big things in nightlife innovation.

Over 9,000 registrants were hustling to get the party going again. Sin City is anxious to revert to its pre-pandemic normal, which includes not just casinos and showgirls but the conventions and trade shows, from consumer electronics to waste management, that are a tentpole of its economy.

Avi Goren, 32-year-old co-founder of Marqii, a New York City menu-management company, was one of the few people on the expo floor wearing a face mask.

“I’m vaccinated, so it’s not required, but it’s like my crutch now," he said while serving Cheetos to attract attendees to his booth on the expo floor. He’s still scarred by memories of the last trade show he attended in New York in early March 2020, when the threat of the coronavirus cast a pall over the proceedings.

But it felt great to be back. He credits many of his early sales after launching his company in 2017 to working trade-show floors. At the convention, when he came up for air after schmoozing, he said, “I have goosebumps."

Last month marked a turning point for giant in-person industry events like trade shows, when the Las Vegas Convention Center’s 15-month hiatus ended with the World of Concrete in early June.

With tens of millions of American adults vaccinated and cautious optimism about the economy, many who work in high-contact industries like hospitality have been eager to bring these events back into their lives. And although such large-scale, in-person networking might seem somewhat old-fashioned, many younger people were also eager to dive into the fray at the Nightclub and Bar Show, a three-day event for hospitality professionals.

Although the convention was sponsored by larger brands like White Claw hard seltzer, it was often the little guy who stood to gain the most at this kind of event.

Larry Timby and Mike and Bonnie Looby came to the show hoping to find distribution for Nuke Waste, a bright green, schnapps-like shot they had spent two years developing at their pub in Bremerton, Wash.

John and Molly Jones of Hanover, Ind., realized a longtime goal last year to open a bar near the university where they have both worked, but realized during the pandemic that they had a lot to learn about management, menu items and other basics.

Patrick Furlong of Lake Mary, Fla., had invented what he believes to be the next great drinking game—details are strictly under wraps—and had come to the show with Ron Docie, Sr. of Athens, Ohio, who negotiates patents, to try to license his game to a company that could take it nationwide. All were first-time attendees.

The show’s schedule was abbreviated from previous years, which have featured up to six consecutive nights of huge nightclub parties with marquee DJs like Diplo and Steve Aoki. This year saw only two nights of parties and far fewer panels, happy hours and industry events. The expo floor was open for just two days. The convention was hosting about 20% fewer exhibitors and 15% fewer attendees compared with their pre-pandemic show in 2019, says Tim McLucas, a vice president at the Questex Hospitality Group, which oversees the show.

Some long-time attendees, like 71-year-old Bobby Earp of Raleigh, N.C., were thrilled to be back on the floor, even one at diminished capacity. Now the vice president of sales at Queen of Hearts, a game-supply company, he has gone to trade shows since 1980. This marked his 10th Nightclub and Bar Show.

“Most of my sales from 1980 until today are still in-person," he said. “There’s no substitute for the contacts we make here." Even during the pandemic, he said, he spent months on the road to move his product.

Several booths pitched Covid-era innovations for the nightlife industry, which has been deeply affected by lockdowns. One company sold Sani-Spires, free-standing metal towers for hand sanitizer that you could customize with your venue’s logo. Another highly trafficked booth sold elongated space heaters, essential for outdoor dining during the pandemic.

“There’s so much pent-up demand," said James Patton, in town all the way from Tequisquiapan, Mexico, where he runs a bar with his wife that he hopes to reopen this fall.

The educational panels at the Nightclub and Bar Show touched on industry concerns. One discussion focused on anxiety over rising minimum wages, which some small-business owners say has affected their ability to hire staff and reopen after the pandemic.

Mike Flatley, who helps run a resort in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., left a panel about using social media convinced that his resort needed to make a TikTok account ASAP.

Vegas is bullish on the meeting and convention industry, which was worth over $11 billion before the pandemic, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Over the past year, the amount of meeting and convention space in the city has increased to 14 million square feet from about 11 million, says Lori Nelson-Kraft, an Authority spokeswoman. She noted that the convention center has 35 trade shows and conventions scheduled between June and December 2021, compared with 31 for the same period in 2019 and 32 in 2018.

Many attendees left Las Vegas with practical takeaways, though the packed social schedule of even a shortened Nightclub and Bar Show could tire anyone out. Starting at noon on both days, the expo floor was awash in free alcohol, from blended-to-order cocktails to tequila tastings to endless cans of hard seltzer. Tuesday night culminated with an open-bar party at the Omnia nightclub in Caesars Palace hotel, after which many seemed the worse for wear at their booths on Wednesday.

Andrew Guerin, a bartender at Bourbon O cocktail bar in New Orleans, raved about his expo-floor discovery of Donna Italia Pizza, a “turnkey pizza solution" that packs frozen and heats up quickly. He thinks it would be a great snack to put on the menu of his bar, which sat closed for over a year during the pandemic.

Rashad Ingram, a 28-year-old from Syracuse, N.Y., plans to open a lounge with his uncle in a renovated church. He was inspired by the celebrity liquor brands on display—which occasioned a surprise cameo on Tuesday from rapper 50 Cent, shilling a cognac—to showcase more celebrity-affiliated spirits at their establishment.

Al Virgilio, who runs Al’s Tavern in Yuma, Ariz., was enthusiastic about a spirit he sampled on the expo floor, Santo Tequila, that he found “very smooth" and planned to purchase for his bar.

Sipping on a hard seltzer and continuing his rounds, he added, “But I’m about 10 shots deep right now, so I’m hoping that the judgment holds up back home."





