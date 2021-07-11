Viva Las Vegas? The mega-convention shoots for a comeback

Vegas is bullish on the meeting and convention industry, which was worth over $11 billion before the pandemic, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Over the past year, the amount of meeting and convention space in the city has increased to 14 million square feet from about 11 million, says Lori Nelson-Kraft, an Authority spokeswoman. She noted that the convention center has 35 trade shows and conventions scheduled between June and December 2021, compared with 31 for the same period in 2019 and 32 in 2018.

