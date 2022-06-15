Vivek Kudva retires from Franklin Templeton; firm appoints two co-heads of APAC

“The Asia Pacific region is critical to the growth strategy for Franklin Templeton. Both Tariq and Matt (Harrison) are industry veterans with successful track records of leading investment management businesses. Their appointment will allow us to capture rapid growth opportunities in the backdrop of shifting market dynamics. Given the strengths of both leaders, we are confident that they will meaningfully accelerate the firm’s growth in the region," said Spector.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}