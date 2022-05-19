NEW DELHI : Vivek Kumar Dewangan has taken charge as the Chairman & Managing Director of state-run REC Limited.

Dewangan was serving as additional secretary in the union ministry of power prior to his appointment as the REC CMD.

Speaking on the occasion, Dewangan said: “REC is a corporation of national importance and has always been and shall continue to be the government’s biggest partner in achieving India’s national and international goals."

He noted that NBFC needs to diversify further into green and sustainable technologies, as well as, newer geographies.

A 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Dewangan holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics from NIT, Bhopal and a postgraduate degree in Optoelectronics & Optical Communication from IIT, Delhi.

He has held various administrative positions in the areas of finance, power, petroleum and natural gas, law and justice, commerce and industries, among others.

Dewangan is also the ex-officio Chairman of REC’s wholly-owned subsidiary REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited.

REC Limited is an NBFC focusing on power sector financing and development across India.

In FY22, the company had reported a 20% growth in its net profit at ₹10,046 crore.