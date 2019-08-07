Vivek Vasudev Kamath resigns as MSD Pharmaceuticals managing director

New Delhi: MSD Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said Vivek Vasudev Kamath has resigned from his post as the company’s managing director. His last day at the company is 30 August.

Kamath had assumed the role of managing director designate from December 16, 2016 after KG Ananthakrishnan, the then MD, retired from the post. “Vivek Vasudev Kamath will be leaving MSD to pursue external opportunities," the company said in its statement. The new managing director will be announced at a future date.

The company operates its business in India through three legal entities — MSD Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Organon (India) Pvt Ltd, and Fulford (India) Ltd.

Kamath had joined MSD in India in July 2012 as business unit director for cardiovascular metabolics and market access.