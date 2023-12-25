Vivo money laundering case: China breaks silence on arrest of citizens, says ‘hope India will….’
In a chargesheet against the accused, ED submitted that the four accused conducted illegal activities that enabled Vivo India to make wrongful gains up to the tune of ₹1 lakh crore
As the Enforcement Directorate proceeds to prosecute three Vivo India employees in connection with a money laundering probe, the Chinese authorities sprang into action on Monday. China's foreign ministry said that the country will provide "consular protection" to Chinese citizens arrested in India and hopes that New Delhi fully recognizes the mutually beneficial nature of the business cooperation between our two countries.