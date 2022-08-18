Vivo money laundering case: Delhi HC allows companies to operate bank accounts

The Court had observed in the order of August 8, 2022, that it shall be open to the Directorate to duly verify that all the petitioners maintain balances as were standing to the credit of the respective accounts on the date of seizure and that those balances are retained and preserved at all times during the pendency of proceedings before the Adjudicating Authority. All the petitioners shall also furnish to the Enforcement Directorate all details of remittances that may be made from the concerned bank accounts every 48 hours.