Vivo’s new ₹1,100 cr, 170-acre facility to come up in Greater Noida2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Vivo will continue to expand offline sales via 70,000 touchpoints, and 650 exclusive outlets
New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo will invest ₹1,100 crore to set up a 169-acre manufacturing plant in Greater Noida. The facility is likely to be operational by 2024, Yogendra Sriramula, brand strategy head for India, Vivo, said in an interview.
