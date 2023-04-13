Vivo to invest ₹1100 crore in 2023 to expand India manufacturing capacity3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 03:26 PM IST
- The investment is part of ₹7,500 crore committed by company, which will be used to double its manufacturing capacity to 120 million units a year
New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo will invest ₹1,100 crore in a new 169-acre manufacturing unit in Greater Noida this year, which is likely to be operational by 2024, said Yogendra Sriramula, the company's India brand strategy head, in an interaction.
