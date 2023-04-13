Vivo to invest 1100 crore in 2023 to expand India manufacturing capacity

Sriramula said that Vivo has been the largest player in the offline market over the past 13 quarters, and it increased market share in the premium segment--upwards of ₹30,000--to 13% in 2023 from 0.3% in 2019. Vivo intends to cement its position in the segment which is bringing large revenues by value but it will equally focus on the sub- ₹15,000 segment through its affordable 5G smartphone range, T2X, which it launched for ₹12,000 earlier this week.