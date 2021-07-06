Vivriti Asset Management launches AIFs focusing on performing credit

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MUMBAI: Vivriti Asset Management, a debt-focused asset management company established in 2017, has announced the launch of two Category II Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) focusing on ‘performing credit.’ The funds will have a tenor of 3.5 years. The first scheme will target a post tax and post expense yield of 7.5% and the second scheme will target a post tax and post expense yield of 9.4%. The assumed rate of tax is 16-17% since the funds will focus on market linked debentures as the underlying assets. Capital Gains in MLDs after a one year holding period are taxed at 10%. This rate moves higher after accounting for surcharge and cess.

MUMBAI: Vivriti Asset Management, a debt-focused asset management company established in 2017, has announced the launch of two Category II Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) focusing on ‘performing credit.’ The funds will have a tenor of 3.5 years. The first scheme will target a post tax and post expense yield of 7.5% and the second scheme will target a post tax and post expense yield of 9.4%. The assumed rate of tax is 16-17% since the funds will focus on market linked debentures as the underlying assets. Capital Gains in MLDs after a one year holding period are taxed at 10%. This rate moves higher after accounting for surcharge and cess.

Additionally the second fund will also have a subordinated tranche which will aim to deliver 13.5% to investors post tax and expenses. Vivriti currently has around four operational funds and manages roughly Rs1,550 crore. It is targeting an AUM (assets under management) of Rs400 crore and Rs250 crore respectively in the two new schemes being launched. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally the second fund will also have a subordinated tranche which will aim to deliver 13.5% to investors post tax and expenses. Vivriti currently has around four operational funds and manages roughly Rs1,550 crore. It is targeting an AUM (assets under management) of Rs400 crore and Rs250 crore respectively in the two new schemes being launched. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“When debt funds sell units to meet large redemptions, this creates liquidity risk. We will reduce liquidity risk by not allowing any investors to redeem before maturity. The second thing we will avoid is investing in bonds with maturity higher than the tenor of the fund," said Soumendra Ghosh, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at Vivriti Asset Management.