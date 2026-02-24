Vivriti Group consolidates under new holding entity; promoter infuses ₹200 crore

Mumbai: Vivriti Group, led by Vineet Sukumar, announced a new unified operating and holding structure for its lending and private credit businesses on Tuesday. The founder will infuse ₹200 crore in fresh capital to support this expansion beyond its core services.

Vivriti Next, the new consolidated entity, will hold the lending business of Vivriti Capital and the private credit asset management business of Vivriti Asset Management. It will also offer a new suite of services for mid-market enterprises, including capital markets, technology solutions, and advisory on capital structuring, financing, risk, ratings, and environmental, social & governance (ESG).

New structure from 1 April Once the entity is created on 1 April, the equity shareholders of Vivriti Capital will transition to the new holding-company structure. These shareholders — Creation Investments, Lightrock, and TVS Capital Funds — collectively hold about 75% of the company. The fresh capital infusion from Sukumar will increase his stake from under 7% to 11.5%. He intends to further increase his stake as the company approaches a public listing over the next three years. Employees and angel investors hold the rest of the shares.

“As our mid-market clients have scaled over the years, their needs have moved well beyond standalone borrowing to strategic solutions. They are navigating capital markets access, balance sheet structuring, ESG & risk management, and technology-led efficiency—all at the same time,” Sukumar said.

He added, “Vivriti Next has been created as a platform to respond to this complexity by building new business models for how we support our clients beyond lending. Vivriti Next will now sit front and centre of the Vivriti Group’s next phase—driving growth, profitability and capital efficiency across businesses. He said the holding company will also play a critical role in shaping group strategy and supporting future capital-raising efforts as Vivriti continues to scale its platform.

Vivriti Next will act as the group's strategic nerve centre, shaping customer needs beyond financing, building advisory-led business strategy around sustainability and technology, and helping corporates make informed long-term decisions, the company said. As an integrated investment platform spanning lending, private credit, and capital market solutions, it will offer tech-enabled solutions and improve operating leverage, efficiency, and returns across businesses through shared platforms, data and technology, it added.

Founded in 2017, Vivriti Group lends to mid-market corporates, which typically comprise companies that have more than ₹75 crore in revenue, positive Ebitda, a rating between BBB and A or no rating, and no payments defaults. Its private credit arm was founded two years later.

The group had ₹15,333 crore of assets under management as of December 2025. Revenue rose to ₹1,429 crore in FY25 from ₹1,101 crore in FY24. Net profit came in at ₹220 crore, compared to ₹189 crore in FY24. In the nine months to December 2025, it posted revenue of ₹1,275 crore on a profit of ₹165 crore.

