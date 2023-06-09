VLCC announces to acquire men's grooming brand Ustraa: Report2 min read 09 Jun 2023, 09:24 PM IST
According to details, post merger VLCC will make further investments to accelerate the growth of Ustraa, whose 67 per cent sales come from online channel.
India's premium beauty and skincare brand VLCC on 9 June announced the acquisition of Happily Unmarried Marketing Private Limited (Ustraa) through a combination of secondary buy-out and share swap.
