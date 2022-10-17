V-Mart Retail acquire Tiger Global-backed LimeRoad2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 07:37 PM IST
- V-Mart has committed to invest a total of ₹150 crore into the Tiger Global-backed LimeRoad over a period of 2-3 years
Mumbai-listed value retail chain V-Mart Retail Ltd has signed a definitive agreement to acquire LimeRoad, a social commerce platform LimeRoad.com, in what is also likely another distressed transaction in the consumer facing category after beverage chain Beer Café was being sold to Bira91 last week.