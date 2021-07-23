V-Mart to rebrand Unlimited stores

As part of the transaction, ALBL will sell assets of the 74 retail stores— warehouses, inventory and the ‘Unlimited’ brand to V-Mart at its book value. “Overall we will change it to V-Mart and see it as a one brand, one India focus," said Lalit Agarwal, managing director, V-Mart Retail on Friday. "The re-branding will happen gradually. “We will take a final call after 4-5 months, we actually want only one brand across India," he said.