VMLY&R India appoints Mukund Olety as chief creative officer

New Delhi: WPP-owned creative and commerce agency, VMLY&R on Monday announced that it has appointed Mukund Olety as chief creative officer with immediate effect. He will be a part of India senior leadership council and will have a dual reporting line into Anil Nair, chief executive of VMLY&R India and Valerie Madon, chief creative officer, VMLY&R Asia.

Nair said Mukund has extensive experience working on both local and global brands across national and international markets.

With experience in India, China, and South-East Asia markets; Olety will be instrumental in developing and strengthening the creative capabilities in India, driving agency's creative vision and nurturing its creative talent.

Before joining VMLY&R, Olety led creative teams at BBDO China on Mars Wrigley, Visa, and Volkswagen. He has also previously partnered with Ogilvy in Beijing to create digital and integrated campaigns for fast moving consumer goods firm Nestle and automobile giant Audi.

With a career spanning nearly two decades, Olety has had stints with agencies such as Leo Burnett- Malaysia, O&M India, JWT, DDB Mudra and has worked on a host of reputed brands such as Mercedes, McDonald’s, Carlsberg, Samsung, Durex, Unilever, Maxis Telecom, Nike, ESPN, Bingo and Coke among others.

On his role, Olety said he was looking forward to creating connected and future-facing work for VMLY&R's key clients and brands.