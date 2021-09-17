Voda focus on bank repayments, funds

Vodafone Idea will have to focus on procuring capital to invest in infrastructure. It has been trying to raise funds since last September after the Supreme Court ordered telcos to pay adjusted gross revenue-related dues of ₹1.8 trillion over 10 years till March 2031. “Vodafone will continue to be a weak player till it overcomes structural deficiencies such as converting 2G into 4G subscribers. This package will help them get foreign capital," the second banker said.