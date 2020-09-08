Voda Idea is now ‘Vi’; convertible bond sale soon

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, group chairman, Inditrade Capital Ltd. said," The convertible bond is the optimum structure for fund raise in VIL at this juncture when the risks are significant. It’s akin to a startup with risk and uncertainties around its eventual survival. Post the first round of convertible bond raise, the business can focus on operational efficiencies and raising of average revenue per user ...then the next round of funds can come through equity."