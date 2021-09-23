Voda Idea may drop plan to monetize its assets

“We are still waiting for the finer details of the recently- announced telecom package, but it’s fair to say that most investor concerns around the future of the company have been addressed," Takkar said in an interview. “The government has clearly indicated that it wants to ensure the viability of the industry, and I can tell that discussions with investors will be very different from what we have had in the past, irrespective of who the investor(s) is finally," he added.