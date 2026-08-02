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Voda Idea receives ₹26.8 crore notice from DoT over spectrum rollout; telco says operations remain unaffected

Eshita Gain
Published2 Aug 2026, 08:59 AM IST
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Voda Idea receives <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26.8 crore notice from DoT over spectrum rollout
Voda Idea receives ₹26.8 crore notice from DoT over spectrum rollout
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The Department of Telecommunications issued a notice to Vodafone Idea for the payment of 26.83 crore in liquidated damages, the telecom operator said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

The demand relates to an alleged default in compliance of minimum rollout obligations in respect of spectrum allocated under auctions conducted in 2022.

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The company said it is reviewing the notice received on Friday (July 31) and evaluating its next steps.

Details of the notice

On the details of the notice, issued by the Telecom Department, Vodafone Idea (VIL) in a BSE filing said that this is for payment of "liquidated damages amounting to 26.83 crore for alleged default in compliance of minimum rollout obligations in respect of spectrum allocated under Spectrum Auction conducted in 2022".

The alleged violation pertains to network rollout obligation laid down in the Notice Inviting Applications (NIA) 2022, the bid document governing the spectrum auction. It needs to be complied with once the spectrum is assigned to the telecom operator.

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Vodafone Idea, however, said the notice would not have any material effect on its financial position and its day-to-day operations continue to remain unaffected, according to the exchange filing.

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"The company is reviewing the notice and evaluating the next steps in this matter," the filing added.

Shares of Vodafone Idea closed at 13 on Friday, up 1.09%, before the public disclosure was issued by the company. The stock has declined more than 10% over the past month, though it remained in positive territory over the last six months, gaining around 20%, as per NSE data.

India's first 5G spectrum auction

The 2022 auction marked India’s first sale of 5G airwaves and was also the largest spectrum sale the country has every conducted. Held in August 2022, a total of 51.2 GHz of spectrum was sold across multiple bands, including 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz, according to a news report by the Financial Express.

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Vodafone Idea bought spectrum in a limited set of circles, trailing the volumes picked up by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

In the June 2024 auction, Vodafone Idea picked up 30 MHz of spectrum for 3,510.40 crore, against Bharti Airtel’s 97 MHz for 6,856.76 crore and Reliance Jio’s 14.4 MHz for 973.62 crore.

The 2024 auction round raised 11,340 crore in total from the sale of 141.4 MHz of spectrum. Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea used it to renew expiring holdings in the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More

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