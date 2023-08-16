Voda Idea to conclude funding talks next qtr

Voda Idea to conclude funding talks next qtr2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 11:41 PM IST
- The firm has been making attempts to raise ₹20,000 crore since 2020
New Delhi: Vodafone Idea expects to finalize agreements to raise external equity and bank-led funding in the upcoming quarter, as discussions with potential investors are advancing towards the due diligence stage, said chief executive Akshaya Moondra.
“I think we are making good progress. We expect to conclude the discussions in the coming quarter, as far as equity funding is concerned," he said in response to queries during an earnings call following the June quarter results on Wednesday.
“In the last two months, our discussions with multiple groups of investors, on both equity and equity-linked instruments, has progressed. It has gained a lot of momentum and we have seen very good progress in the last couple of months, particularly in the last one month. Some of these discussions have started progressing to the level of due diligence, and the proposals are being discussed with these investors."
The telecom operator has been making attempts to raise ₹20,000 crore since 2020, and continues to hold talks with potential investors as well as lenders. Earlier it had said that the funds will be raised through a mix of equity and debt.
Vi has been in talks with three entities for the equity investments and a consortium of lenders to avail debt, which will be used for its capital expenditure requirements and also to roll out 5G services. However, the talks are yet to conclude.
Bank funding will be contingent on the equity funding, part of which, or ₹2,000 crore, will be infused by one of the promoters, Moondra said. However, he did not reveal the identity of the promoter entity. “As far as debt funding is concerned, we have been engaging with a consortium of banks for a long time. Generally, their ask (demand) is that the equity needs to be tied up first. Promoters have already given us support for ₹2,000 in equity. Externally something needs to be arranged, and eventually, bank funding will also be tied up."
On Monday, Vodafone Idea said it will be availing the 30-day grace period to pay its annual instalment of spectrum dues on 17 August, amounting to ₹1,680 crore, plus interest on account of acquiring 5G airwaves in 2022.
Vi’s promoters include the Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Plc, which hold 50.36% in the company as of June. Its public shareholding at 49.64% includes the central government’s 33.14% stake.
Interim chief financial officer, Murthy GVAS, said the telco will start clearing its dues to vendors after September. Earlier, Vodafone Idea said its losses had widened to ₹7,840 crore in the June quarter, from ₹7,296 crore a year ago, despite revenues rising to ₹10,655 crore from ₹10,410 crore during the period under consideration. In Q4FY23, the company reported loss of ₹6419 crore on revenues of ₹10,532 crore. However, its average revenue per user, a key metric of profitability, rose to ₹139 in Q1, from ₹128 a year ago and ₹135 in the March quarter.
“We are in discussions with various network vendors for finalizing our 5G rollout strategy, and have completed device testing of all major OEMs on our 5G network," the firm told the exchanges on Monday.
Vi, however, expects to incur a penalty of ₹12-13 crore as it has failed to meet the government’s minimum rollout obligations for 5G services, Moondra said. Out of the 17 circles for which it had procured 5G spectrum, it is yet to launch services in 15 circles. According to Department of Telecommunications’ rules, penalties will be imposed on telcos failing to meet 5G rollout obligations for the first phase, for which the deadline ends on 18 August.