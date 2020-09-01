Voda-Idea will need to cough up over 7,800 crore a year in AGR instalments

The telco needs to pay around ₹58,254 crore more to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in license fees, spectrum usage charges (SUC), interest and penalties. In addition, analysts say the operator will require to increase its average revenue per user (Arpu) to ₹150-175 to be able to stay in business. An SBICap Securities estimate pegs Voda-Idea's annual AGR instalments at ₹7,853 crore for a ten-year window.