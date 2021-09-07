Vodafone, Cairn flag retro-tax settlement terms: report

It seeks to put an end to the 17 long-drawn disputes over taxation of offshore sale of Indian assets. This amendment seeks to nullify the tax demands raised or confirmed before 28 May 2012 by applying an anti-abuse provision introduced in the Income Tax Act in 2012 during the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. There is unanimity among the government and the opposition leaders about the need for settling these cases.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}