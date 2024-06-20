No gain for Vodafone Idea from parent's 18% stake sale in Indus Towers
Summary
New Delhi: UK-based Vodafone Group Plc’s 18% stake sale in Indus Towers on Wednesday for ₹15,300 crore is unlikely to benefit its Indian arm Vodafone Idea, as proceeds from the sale would be routed towards paying the parent's lenders, two people aware of the details said.