Vodafone Idea’s ₹35,000-crore loan bid faces fresh lender scrutiny
Jatin Grover , Shayan Ghosh 6 min read 05 Feb 2026, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Despite government relief on AGR dues, lenders are worried about the spectrum debt and the company's ability to compete with Jio and Airtel, given its lower Arpu and lack of 5G.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Lenders to embattled telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd are examining the company’s spectrum dues, subscriber losses and weak user revenue before deciding on its request for a fresh loan of ₹35,000 crore, a person involved in the discussions said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story