Vodafone Idea may face ₹800 crore AGR payment over six years

“In the Supreme Court’s 1 September 2020 order, the table of AGR calculations also included figures for FY18 and FY19. However, the Court crystallised the AGR dues only up to FY17,” the second official said. “As a result, Vodafone Idea will still need to pay the dues for FY18 and FY19. The amount is small compared to the substantial relief it will have from the timeline extension to pay its huge AGR dues.”