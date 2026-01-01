Even as Vodafone Idea has received a breather on most of its adjusted gross revenue dues, a near-term obligation remains. The telecom operator will need to pay ₹700–800 crore in AGR dues related to FY18 and FY19 over six years, including the current financial year, according to two officials familiar with the matter.
Vodafone Idea may face ₹800 crore AGR payment over six years
SummaryThe reassessment process to arrive at Vodafone Idea’s final AGR liability is expected to take four to five months. Any delay in finalising the liability could complicate the company’s ability to raise external funding for much-needed investments.
