Vodafone Idea AGR relief — Govt freezes ₹87,695 crore dues, reschedules payment window between FY32-41: Report

Vodafone Idea AGR relief: The Union Cabinet, on 31 December 2025, approved a relief to telecom major Vodafone Idea, freezing its 87,695 crore Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, while rescheduling the payment window.

The central government has extended a relief to telecom major Vodafone Idea, freezing its <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87,695 crore in AGR due payments on Wednesday, 31 December 2025.
The Union Cabinet, on 31 December 2025, approved a relief to telecom major Vodafone Idea, freezing its 87,695 crore Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, while rescheduling the payment window for the company between the financial year 2032 and 2041, reported the news agency PTI, citing people aware of the development.

The news agency's report highlighted that the Telecom Department will also re-evaluate the company's AGR dues, which have been frozen based on the Deduction Verification Guidelines and audit reports of the company. The outcome of the re-evaluation reportedly will be decided by a committee appointed by the government.

The people aware of the development told the news agency that the government also rescheduled the AGR due payment window, which was originally due for the financial years 2018 and 2019. These AGR dues will now be paid over the 2026 to 2031 fiscal year, without any change.

The report also highlighted that this move seeks to protect the interests of the government, which has nearly a 49% stake in Vodafone Idea. The centre is reportedly expecting orderly payment of the AGR dues via the spectrum auction charges and AGR due repayments.

Supreme Court order

Mint reported earlier in October 2025 that the Supreme Court has allowed the government to address the grievances of the debt-laden telecom provider, Vodafone Idea and reassess the demand for the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran ruled that the decision to grant any relief to Vodafone Idea is a policy matter. “We see no impediment in the interest of Union of India reconsidering the issue and taking appropriate decision in law,” said the bench.

Vodafone Idea filed a petition in September 2025, challenging the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) demand for an additional 9,450 crore towards AGR dues. The company's plea was seeking a waiver of interest and penalties on its dues, as they disputed that the components of the dues had not yet been finalised.

Vodafone Idea share price today

Vodafone Idea shares closed 10.85% lower at 10.76 after the final trading session for the calendar year 2025 on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, compared to 12.07 at the previous market close, according to BSE data.

Shares of the company hit its 52-week high level at 12.80 on 31 December 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at 6.12 on 14 August 2025, BSE data shows. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than 1.16 trillion as of Wednesday's stock market close.

