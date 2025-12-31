Vodafone Idea AGR relief — Govt freezes ₹87,695 crore dues, reschedules payment window between FY32-41: Report

The Union Cabinet, on 31 December 2025, approved a relief to telecom major Vodafone Idea, freezing its ₹87,695 crore Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, while rescheduling the payment window for the company between the financial year 2032 and 2041, reported the news agency PTI, citing people aware of the development.

The news agency's report highlighted that the Telecom Department will also re-evaluate the company's AGR dues, which have been frozen based on the Deduction Verification Guidelines and audit reports of the company. The outcome of the re-evaluation reportedly will be decided by a committee appointed by the government.

The people aware of the development told the news agency that the government also rescheduled the AGR due payment window, which was originally due for the financial years 2018 and 2019. These AGR dues will now be paid over the 2026 to 2031 fiscal year, without any change.

The report also highlighted that this move seeks to protect the interests of the government, which has nearly a 49% stake in Vodafone Idea. The centre is reportedly expecting orderly payment of the AGR dues via the spectrum auction charges and AGR due repayments.

Supreme Court order Mint reported earlier in October 2025 that the Supreme Court has allowed the government to address the grievances of the debt-laden telecom provider, Vodafone Idea and reassess the demand for the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran ruled that the decision to grant any relief to Vodafone Idea is a policy matter. “We see no impediment in the interest of Union of India reconsidering the issue and taking appropriate decision in law,” said the bench.

Vodafone Idea filed a petition in September 2025, challenging the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) demand for an additional ₹9,450 crore towards AGR dues. The company's plea was seeking a waiver of interest and penalties on its dues, as they disputed that the components of the dues had not yet been finalised.

Vodafone Idea share price today Vodafone Idea shares closed 10.85% lower at ₹10.76 after the final trading session for the calendar year 2025 on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, compared to ₹12.07 at the previous market close, according to BSE data.

