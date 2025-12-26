As the government weighs relief for Vodafone Idea’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, the question is whether it will be enough to keep the telecom operator afloat. Experts suggest that even if the government halves Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues, the relief may only buy time, not ensure survival.
Mint Explainer | Why Vodafone Idea’s AGR relief won’t solve its survival challenge
SummaryEven if the government halves AGR dues, spectrum debt, low Arpu, and funding needs mean the telecom operator’s long-term viability remains uncertain.
