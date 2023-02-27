Vodafone Idea allots debentures worth 1,200 cr to ATC Telecom Infra

“shareholders of the Company by way of special resolution passed at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 25th February, 2023, it is hereby informed that the Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited has, at its meetings held today i.e. 27th February, 2023, allotted a total of 12000 number of unsecured, unrated and unlisted Optionally Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- each (OCDs) to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited," said Vodafone Idea in its regulatory filing.

