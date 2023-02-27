Vodafone Idea allots debentures worth 1,200 cr to ATC Telecom Infra

Vodafone Idea allots debentures worth ₹1,200 cr to ATC Telecom Infra2 min read . 09:21 PM IST
Vodafone Idea said that the balance 4000 number of OCDs shall be allotted upon receipt of application form and subscription money
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said that the company has allotted 12,000 optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) of the face value of ₹10,00,000 to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited.
The company said the capital raising committee of the board of directors has allotted a total of 12,000 number of unsecured, unrated and unlisted optionally convertible debentures of ₹10,00,000 each, i.e., of ₹1,200 crore to ATC Telecom.
“shareholders of the Company by way of special resolution passed at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 25th February, 2023, it is hereby informed that the Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited has, at its meetings held today i.e. 27th February, 2023, allotted a total of 12000 number of unsecured, unrated and unlisted Optionally Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- each (OCDs) to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited," said Vodafone Idea in its regulatory filing.
Vodafone Idea said that the balance 4000 number of OCDs shall be allotted upon receipt of application form and subscription money.
Earlier, Vodafone Idea's shareholders had approved the preferential issuance of up to ₹1,600 crore of optionally convertible debentures to ATC Telecom Infra. The special resolution to this effect was cleared at an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Vodafone Idea on Saturday.
"The following items of business as set out in the notice dated January 31, 2023, were transacted at the EGM... issue of securities on a preferential basis," the company said in a BSE filing.
The company has reported widening of its consolidated loss to ₹7,990 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.
The consolidated revenue from operations of Vodafone Idea (VIL), however, increased by 9.29 per cent to Rs10,620.6 crore from ₹9,717.3 crore in the December 2021 quarter.
The company's scrip ended 1.04% down at ₹6.68 on BSE.
