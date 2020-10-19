Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Vodafone Idea announces rollover of unused data to weekend
Vodafone Idea announces rollover of unused data to weekend

1 min read . 04:52 PM IST Ishita Guha

  • The offer will be effective immediately for prepaid customers using unlimited packs wand will also be available for new prepaid customers who join Vodafone Idea on select unlimited recharges with daily quota of benefits

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea Ltd on Monday said its subscribers can roll over unused data from daily quota packs, starting 249, to weekend. The offer will be effective immediately for prepaid customers using unlimited packs with daily quota of benefits.

“Now Vi prepaid customers can simply carry forward their unutilized data from the daily quota during the week and use it during the weekend," the Aditya Birla Group company said.

The offer will also be available for new prepaid customers who join Vodafone Idea on select unlimited recharges with daily quota of benefits, the company said.

The purpose of the rollover plan is to allow the usage of unused data during the weekends reserved for entertainment and video calls with friends and family, said Avneesh Khosla, marketing director, Vodafone Idea.

The announcement follows the telco’s efforts to integrate the two brands Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd, and consolidate their networks for wider reach even as it continues to lose millions of customers every month.

Vodafone Idea lost 3.7 million users in July, shedding customers for the ninth straight month, while rivals Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd added 3.2 million and 3.5 million subscribers, respectively, during the month which saw gradual reopening of the economy after the covid-led lockdown.

