Vodafone Idea board approves 14,500 cr fund-raising plan

The company has also approved issuance of upto 3.38 billion equity shares at issue price of ₹13.30 per share “for an aggregate consideration of up to ₹4,500 crores to Euro Pacific Securities Ltd and Prime Metals Ltd (Vodafone Group entities and promoters of the Company), and Oriana Investments Pte Ltd (Aditya Birla Group entity forming part of the promoter group) on a preferential basis…," the firm said in a regulatory filing.