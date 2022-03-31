Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Thursday announced that its board has approved issuing equity and raising funds from promoters and promoter group at an issue price of ₹13.30 per equity share (including a premium of ₹3.30 per equity share), aggregating to around ₹4,500 crore.

“The board of directors of the company considered and approved the allotment of 3,38,34,58,645 equity shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at an issue price of Rs.13.30 per equity share (including a premium of Rs.3.30 per equity share), aggregating to Rs. 4,500 crore," Vi informed in an exchange filing.

The company said it has allotted equity shares to three promoters i.e., 1,96,66,35,338 shares to Euro Pacific Securities on a preferential basis, whereas 57,09,58,646 shares to Prime Metals and remaining 84,58,64,661 shares to Oriana Investment.

The shareholders of the company had approved the said issuance vide special resolution passed at the Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on 26th March, 2022.

The company added that “after the above allotment of the equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 3,21,18,84,78,850/- consisting of 32,11,88,47,885 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each."

Shares of Vodafone Idea were trading over a per cent higher at ₹9.9 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's afternoon deals.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.