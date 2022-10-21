Vodafone Idea board approves 1,600 cr debentures to ATC Telecom Infra

Vodafone Idea has received board of directors approval for issuing Indian rupee-denominated debentures to ATC Telecom Infrastructure aggregating to ₹1,600 crore. The debentures will be issued in one or more tranches on a preferential basis. The funds raised will be used to pay ATC amounts owed to ATC by Vodafone Idea under the master lease agreements and general corporate purposes.
According to the regulatory filing, Vodafone Idea will issue up to 16,000 Indian Rupees denominated optionally convertible, unsecured, unrated, and unlisted debentures having a face value of ₹10 lakh each, in one or more tranches, aggregating up to ₹1,600 crore.
These debentures will carry a coupon rate of 11.2% per annum and they will be payable semi-annually during its tenure which is a maximum of 18 months from the date of issuance and allotment of the first tranche. The type of issuance will be on a preferential basis.
The debentures will be convertible into equity shares at a conversion price of ₹10 per share to ATC Telecom Infrastructure (ATC) on a preferential basis.
Notably, the issue price will be at par of ₹10 lakh per debenture each convertible into 1 lakh equity shares of the company at a conversion price of ₹10 per share.
ATC is a non-promoter of the company.
In its filing, Vodafone Idea said, "The funds so raised shall be used to pay ATC amounts owed to ATC by the Company under the master lease agreements and, to the extent of any remainder, for general corporate purposes of the Company."
It added that the preferential issue would be subject to certain conditions precedent, including inter alia the approval of the shareholders of the company and the government having converted the interest from deferment of adjusted gross revenue and spectrum dues owed by the company.
Also, Vodafone Idea board has approved the convening of an extraordinary general meeting of the company on November 21st to seek approval of shareholders for the aforesaid Preferential Issue.
On Thursday, market regulator Sebi reportedly approved the government's proposal to convert dues of over $1.92 billion by telecom operator Vodafone Idea to equities.
On BSE, Vodafone Idea shares closed at ₹8.72 per share up by 1.75%. The company's market cap is around ₹28,007.64 crore.
