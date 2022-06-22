Vodafone Idea board approves 436-cr fund-raising plan

Vodafone Idea board approves ₹436-cr fund-raising plan3 min read . 06:52 PM IST
- The board approved issuance of up to 42,76,56,421 equity shares at an issue price of ₹10.20 per equity share, including premium of Re 0.20 per equity share
Debt-ridden telecom major Vodafone Idea on Wednesday informed that its board of directors met on 22 June, 2022, to approve a proposal for raising of funds up to ₹436.21 crore, by way of issuance of equity shares or convertible warrants on a preferential basis.
The VIL Board has approved raising of funds upto ₹436.21 cr by way of issuance of either:
(a) upto 42,76,56,421 Equity Shares; or
(b) upto 42,76,56,421 Warrants convertible into Equity Shares
The board has also approved convening of an “Extraordinary General Meeting" of the company on 15 July 2022 to seek approval of shareholders for the aforesaid preferential issue, VIL said in a filing to BSE today evening.
Upto 42,76,56,421 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of ₹10.20 per Equity Share (including premium of Re 0.20 per Equity Share) OR upto 42,76,56,421 Warrants convertible into equivalent number of Equity Shares, at an issue price of Rs. 10.20 per Warrant, aggregating upto Rs. 436.21 crores, in either case
Over the last few months, Indian telecom operators have been adding more firepower to their arsenal as the market gears up for rollout of 5G services that will usher in ultra high-speeds and spawn new-age offerings and business models.
The Cabinet, last week, approved the auction of airwaves capable of offering fifth-generation or 5G telecom services and gave its nod for setting up of captive 5G networks by the tech firms.
The auction of over 72 GHz of the spectrum will commence on July 26, 2022.
The Cabinet has approved 5G auctions at reserve prices recommended by the sector regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
TRAI had recommended about a 39 per cent reduction in the reserve or floor price for the sale of 5G spectrum for mobile services.
The 5G services will usher in ultra high speeds, nearly 10 times faster than 4G.
Icra has estimated that telecom industry is likely to shell out around ₹1-1.1 lakh crore on the 5G auction, despite telcos' reservations over high spectrum prices, and that sector debt level is likely to rise with upcoming auctions.
After experiencing a prolonged bout of financial stress, the telecom service providers - particularly Vodafone Idea - got a shot in the arm with the government, last year, approving a blockbuster relief package that included a four-year break for companies from paying statutory dues, permission to share scarce airwaves, change in the definition of revenue on which levies are paid, and 100 per cent foreign investment through the automatic route.
Following this, debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (VIL) opted for converting about ₹16,000 crore interest dues liability payable to the government, into equity. This will result in the government holding about 33 per cent stake in the company.
Sources at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently said VIL's equity conversion proposal is in final stages, and required approvals on the same are expected as early as 7-10 days.
In March 2022, Vodafone Idea board had approved raising up to ₹14,500 crore, including ₹4,500 crore from promoter entities -- Vodafone and Aditya Birla Group.