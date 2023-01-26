Vodafone Idea board to meet to approve OCDs to ATC Telecom2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 06:03 PM IST
Telecom giant Vodafone Idea on Thursday said that company's board will is scheduled to meet on 31 January 2023 to seek approval of the shareholders for preferential issue of optionally convertible debentures to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.
