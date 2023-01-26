Vodafone Idea board to meet to approve OCDs to ATC Telecom

"This is further to our letters dated 21st October, 2022 and 6th December, 2022 whereby we had inter alia intimated the exchanges that the shareholder resolution dated 21st November,2022 approving the preferential issue of optionally convertible debentures OCDsto ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited ATC ) had lapsed as the OCDs could not be issued within the prescribed period of 15 days and that a fresh approval of the shareholders would be sought as required," the filing stated.