NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea and state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) have started talks on sharing towers, fibre and even spectrum, in a push to cut costs, improve network reach for both operators, and potentially accelerate 5G rollout.
Vodafone Idea, BSNL begin talks to share telecom infrastructure
SummaryThe move to share towers, fibre and spectrum aims to cut costs and improve network reach, even as the government says any deal will be a commercial call.
NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea and state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) have started talks on sharing towers, fibre and even spectrum, in a push to cut costs, improve network reach for both operators, and potentially accelerate 5G rollout.
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