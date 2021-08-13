{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Struggling to stay afloat, Vodafone Idea has assured its consumers of “superior services". In a mailer, CEO Ravinder Takkar has reached out to users saying Vodafone Idea is committed to providing "superior services and best-in-class propositions". He thanked the users for their continued support as the telco approaches first anniversary of 'Vi' branding and said that Vi came with a promise of a better tomorrow, bringing the best in technology, services and solutions for the Digital Indian and Digital Bharat. The company will continue to deliver on this promise to keep users ahead, Takkar said.

"Looking ahead, we reinforce our commitment to continue providing you with superior services and best-in-class propositions," he said. The CEO said that the past year saw the effects of an unprecedented global pandemic and tested the resilience of the human spirit. "The year also saw the birth of the youngest telecom brand in the country - Vi - which in a short span of less than a year has become a brand you love," he said.

"Looking ahead, we reinforce our commitment to continue providing you with superior services and best-in-class propositions," he said. The CEO said that the past year saw the effects of an unprecedented global pandemic and tested the resilience of the human spirit. "The year also saw the birth of the youngest telecom brand in the country - Vi - which in a short span of less than a year has become a brand you love," he said.

At the one year journey, Takkar said Vi accelerated and completed network integration across the country to ensure that users stay connected at all times.

"Our network warriors made heroic efforts in keeping the network running 24x7 through the lockdown, to ensure you and your loved ones can work, study, transact, and get the daily dose of entertainment from the safety of your homes," he recounted.

Takkar also said that Voda Idea has built a 5G-ready network and incorporated technologies to cater to smart cities, smart machines and smart citizens. "To help you do more, get more and get ahead in life, Vi collaborated with players in the areas of entertainment content, learning and upskilling, health and wellness, and business, to offer a bouquet of digital services," he said.

Takkar's note to consumers comes at a time when Voda Idea is reelin under massive debt crisis and just days ago Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla recently stepped down as chairman of Vodafone Idea Ltd. Birla has also offered to hand over his stake in the company to the government in a bid to avert a crisis for the telco.

As of March 31, 2021, Vodafone Idea's gross debt, excluding lease liabilities, stood at ₹1,80,310 crore. The amount included deferred spectrum payment obligations of ₹96,270 crore and debt from banks and financial institutions of ₹23,080 crore, apart from the AGR liability — which is ₹58,254 crore, of these the company has paid ₹7,854.3 crore and ₹50,399.6 crore is outstanding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}