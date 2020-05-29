Vodafone Idea clarifies on reports of Google eyeing a stake in company

"As part of corporate strategy, the Company constantly evaluates various opportunities for enhancing the stakeholders’ value. As and when such proposals are considered by the Board of Directors of the Company warranting disclosures, the Company shall comply with the disclosure obligations under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI Listing Regulation"). Currently, there is no proposal as reported by the media that is being considered at the Board.