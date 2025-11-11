Vodafone Idea is on the hunt for a new chief operating officer (COO). The senior executive is expected to take over the daily business of the third largest private telco at a time when it is hopeful of some relief from hefty statutory dues.

The company's former COO Abhijit Kishore was made the chief executive officer this August for three years.

“Selection of the new COO is under process, we will update when there is a development." said a company spokesperson in response to Mint’s queries.

The new top deck will have a tall task cut out for it since as the company navigates the contours of relief from the union government expected to help the cash-strapped telco, besides facing tough competition from market leaders Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

The government owns 49% of Vodafone Idea.

Early in November, the Supreme Court clarified that the government could reassess and reconsider all of Vodafone Idea’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues as of 2016-17, including interest and penalties. The order was a significant relief to the company.

AGR is the income figure used to calculate the licence fees and spectrum charges that telecom companies must pay the government. And Vodafone India’s AGR dues as of March end is at ₹83,400 crore.

Mint has learnt that the next COO could be from outside the telco.

License fee saga

Shares of Vodafone Idea were up by 8.52% on the Bombay Stock Exchange during afternoon trading hours on Tuesday hovering over ₹10 a piece up 6.7% from opening.

This is because the operator surprised with a better-than-expected performance in the second quarter, results for which were announced Monday. The telco posted a net loss of ₹5,524 crore, lower than the year-ago loss of ₹7,176 crore and also Bloomberg’s estimate of a loss of ₹6,712 crore.

The lower losses can be attributed to a reduction in expenses, particularly finance costs, which include interest payments on debt and other liabilities, accounting for 43% of its revenue from operations. It carries debt of ₹2 trillion with repayments starting next year.

“Based on current efforts and recent directions by the Hon'ble Supreme Court, the group believes that it would be able to get DoT support, successfully arrange funds and generate cash flow from operations," the telco said in a statement after the results.

New CEO Kishore took over the reins from Akshaya Moondra, who in an earlier stint was the chief financial officer (CFO) of Idea Cellular from June 2008 to August 2018. Moondra played a crucial role in stitching the merger of Idea Cellular with Vodafone India in 2018 and was made the CEO in August 2022.

With 196.7 million customers, Vodafone Idea is significantly behind the subscriber base at Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Jio has 506 million customers and Airtel 364 million.

The company’s average revenue per user (Arpu), a key performance metric among telcos, rose marginally to ₹167 in the latest quarter from ₹165 in the April-June quarter. In comparison, Reliance Jio’s Arpu stood at ₹211.4 and Airtel's ₹256 in the September quarter.