Vodafone Idea, on a comeback trail, looks for a COO after Abhijit Kishore was elevated CEO
Summary
A new COO along with CEO Abhijit Kishore are expected to steer the telco at a crucial juncture when relief from government dues is a possibility. The telco has to catch up with rivals Jio and Airtel on subscribers and average revenue per user.
Vodafone Idea is on the hunt for a new chief operating officer (COO). The senior executive is expected to take over the daily business of the third largest private telco at a time when it is hopeful of some relief from hefty statutory dues.
