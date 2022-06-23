Vodafone Idea defers 8,837 crore AGR dues payment

If the carrier decides to convert interest on the additional dues of ₹8,837 crore into equity as well, the share of government holding is bound to rise from the proposed 33%. The government had first offered the option of moratorium on dues and converting interest on dues into equity in September last year as part of the relief package for all carriers, in order to improve the financial health of the sector battered by high debt and low tariffs leading to higher losses and limited revenue generation.